|
|
Charles Edward Wagner passed away on Monday December 9, 2019. Charlie was born April 21, 1938 in Lakeland, Florida to Arthur and Willie Vivian Wagner. The family moved to Canon City in 1947 where he lived out his life. Charles attended Canon City High School and graduated with the class of 1956. He was married to his high school sweetheart Lois Towne from 1958 until her death in 2011. Charlie worked for his parents at the Wagon Wheel Restaurant in Cañon City, and then turned his high school hobby of photography into his profession. After serving in the Army, he and his family returned to Cañon City where he began free lancing for the Canon City Police Department as their photographer. He was employed for many years as the photographer for the Canon City Daily Record, Gazette Telegraph, and was also school photographer taking pictures throughout the years for RE1 school district. Charlie then became the Manager of the Print shop for Estes Industries for over 20 years, and then managed the Print Shop for Colorado Correctional Industries, Department of Corrections at Centennial Correctional Facility until he retired in 2004. In his spare time Charles enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and boating. He and his wife loved to travel. Charles is one of the founding fathers in the First Christian Church of Canon City Colorado. He helped with the construction of the building and all the landscaping. Charles served the church in many capacities including Elder Property Chairman, Chairman of the Board, Trustee, Adult Sunday School Teacher, Finance Committee, and Mentor to many. Charlie lived his life through his Faith and love of God and church. He and Lois were always very active in all church activities throughout the years. He is survived by daughters, Valerie Wagner of Palm Springs CA., Janice Yuncker of Denver CO., Crystal (Jim) Nicholson of Winnemucca, NV., and Rebecca (Chris) Vodopich of Canon City; sister, Charlotte (Dean) Carlson and brother, Bill (Lila) Wagner; grandchildren, Matthew (Kelly) Nicholson, Lisa (Trevor Williams) Nicholson, Erika Phillips, Tyler (Tori) Vodopich, and Jonathan Vodopich; great-grandchildren, Bridget and Connor Phillips, Hannah, Shane and Elijah Cannizzaro, Elizabeth Harmon, Jaxen Nicholson, Aiden Kuenkele, and Ender Vodopich; along with numerous nieces and nephews. Charlie was preceded in death by his wife Lois; parents; son-in-law, Terry Yuncker; and grandson, Shane Nicholson. Numerous people were involved in Charlie's life in the last several years in taking care of him, whether it was caring for him, taking care of his yard, taking care of his house, bringing him food, or just watching over him. All the things that friends, family, neighbors, church members, and countless others did for him did not go unnoticed by any of us in the family. We really appreciate all that you did to help him in his later years. Funeral service, 11:00AM Monday, December 23, 2019, First Christian Church, 320 N. 16th Street, Canon City, CO. Interment will be in Lakeside Cemetery. A luncheon will follow at the church; all are invited to attend. Services have been entrusted to Holt Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Dec. 18, 2019