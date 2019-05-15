|
|
Cheryl Ann Gillis, 55 passed away May 12, 2019 in her home in Canon City, Colorado. She was born December 3, 1963 in Lawton, Oklahoma. Cheryl enjoyed spending time with family and most of all her husband Gary Gillis. She was always ready to enjoy the outdoors on the back of the Harley and seek new adventures with the ones she loved the most. Cheryl had many accomplishments in her lifetime some that included several big game hunts from Alaska to Kansas where she out hunted many men and had the infectious smile that many were envious of. She became a role model for many, with a heart of gold and soul that just kept giving no matter the situation. Cheryl loved everything rustic and old fashioned. She was able to pursue her dream and opened a successful clothing store that she named "The Ruby Slipper". After her retirement she enjoyed being with her loving husband and had planned many more adventures with the ones she loved but ultimately there was no place like home. Cheryl is survived by her husband Gary Gillis; parents Bob and Mary Basham; mother-in-law Marie Gillis; sisters Jody(Chris) Donaghy, Terry (Thomas) Meyer; brothers Scott (Tanya) Peterman, Ben (Becki) Basham, step-sister Marsha (Gordon) Bell; step-brothers Bob (Gwenna) Basham, Eddie (Bellie) Basham, Uncle Williams Terry; grandchildren Knox, William and Evelyn Basham; numerous nieces and nephews; brother-in-law Michael (Patti) Gillis; nephew Travis Williams; nieces Rachel Curtis and Megan Gillis. She is preceded in death by her daughter Christa Crossno, sister-in-law Pam Gillis, and father-in-law Leonard Gillis Jr. Services will be held at 10:00am Thursday May 16th at Harwood Funeral Home, 516 N. 10th Street Canon City, Colorado. I lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention at afsp.org. Arrangements entrusted to Harwood Cremation & Funeral Service. Online condolences at Harwoodfunerals.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on May 15, 2019