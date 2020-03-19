Home

Cheryl Potter

Cheryl Potter Obituary
In the early morning hours of March tenth 2020 Cheryl Potter left her earthly home to go to the place that her Lord and Savior had promised her. Cheryl worked for the Fremont County Clerk and Recorders office for 26 years, retiring in 2010 as the bookkeeper for the office. Upon retirement she tried her hand at a lifelong dream of having a dog grooming business. The Business was a success for a couple of years. Remaining here is: husband James (Jim) Potter, sister Garilyn (Tom) Adamic, and brother Roger (Tammy) Sasser; nieces Kristy, Amy (Jimmy) Roberts, Brianna, Diandra and Shea; nephews Jason and Robert (Kelcey); great nieces Taylor, Katelyn, Ashlyn, EllaMae and Charliegh; as well as great nephews Rennon, Tilden, Colton, Stettsen, Bradyn, and Cole. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Drex and Ruby Sasser; father and mother Bob and Shirley Sasser; brother Doug Sasser; grandparents Carrie and Hank. A celebration of Life will be held at a date to be later determined. A public announcement with the time, date and location of the celebration will be made. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sue DiNapoli Ovarian at: https//www.beovaryaware.org/donate. For more information on the Sue DiNapoli Ovarian visit https://www.beovaryaware.org Arrangements entrusted to Holt Family Funeral Home. Online condolences,www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Mar. 19, 2020
