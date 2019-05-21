Home

Wilson Funeral Home
1449 South 9th Street
Canon City, CO 81212
(719) 275-3372
Memorial service
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Wilson Funeral Home
1449 South 9th Street
Canon City, CO 81212
View Map
Cheryl Ratkovich Obituary
Cheryl Ann Ratkovich passed away April 15, 2019 at the age of 60 in Canon City, Colorado. Cheryl lived her life in the Canon City area where she brought joy and light to her community. Cheryl was born February 16, 1959 to John "Sonny" Ratkovich Jr. and Shirley Faye Ratkovich. She graduated from Florence High School. She participated in the Special Olympics and spent a lot of time with her StarPoint family and volunteered at Loaves and Fishes. Cheryl really loved music and loved to dance. She loved her fashion too especially her tank tops and flip flops. When riding in a car she was the first to "shot gun" for the front seat. Her favorite saying growing up was "Smile.. be happy". Cheryl is survived by her mother, Shirly Faye Ratkovich Clarke; siblings, John Gary (Carmen) Ratkovich, Patricia (Joe) Bullock, and David (Tami) Ratkovich. Cheryl was preceded in death by her father, John Ratkovich Jr. and step father, Robert Clarke. The family of Cheryl would like to thank everyone at StarPoint for the love and attention they have given to Cheryl over the years. A memorial service will be held in her honor Friday May 31, 2019 at 11:00 am at Wilson Funeral Home, 1449 9th Street, Canon City, CO 81212. Burial to follow at Lakeside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cheryl Ratkovich Memorial Fund at High Country Bank, P.O. Box 1570 Canon City, CO 81212 Services have been entrusted to Wilson Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on May 21, 2019
