|
|
Funeral services for Mrs. Cheryl Beth "Cherrie" Wilkerson, 64, of Anniston, AL were held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Parker Memorial Baptist Church in Anniston with Dr. Mack Amis officiating. Burial took place on Thursday January 9, 2020 in Canon City, Colorado. Mrs. Wilkerson passed away on January 1, 2020. Mrs. Wilkerson was a passionate educator for 24 years, teaching for both Fremont Elementary in Florence, CO and 10th Street Elementary in Anniston, AL. She was a proud Grandmother of four who enjoyed every moment she could spend with them. Mrs. Wilkerson was a thoughtful and creative individual who wanted the best for everyone. She enjoyed a variety of crafts including leatherworking, rubber art stamps, and card making. Mrs. Wilkerson was an active member of Parker Memorial Baptist Church and looked forward to her Sunday school class. She was also an active member of Delta Kappa Gamma (teachers sorority) and loved her dogs. Mrs. Wilkerson was preceded in death by her mother, Ina Nell Bracco, her father, Calvin Aldridge, and a sister, Teena Holcomb. She is survived by her husband, Norman Wilkerson; daughters, Robin (Chad) Bateman and Jessica (Rodney) Wood; a son, Paul Copper; brothers, Frank Aldridge and Dale (Lisa) Aldridge; sisters, Brenda (Foster) Scott, Paula Aldridge, Pam Aldridge, and Gina Aldridge; grandchildren, Richard Strickler, Olivia Bateman, Marek Bateman, and Raegan Copper; and many nephews and nieces. The family requests memorials be made to the League for Animal Welfare, 2726 Bynum Leatherwood Rd, Anniston, AL 36201.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Jan. 10, 2020