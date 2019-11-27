Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holt Family Funeral Home
806 E. Macon Avenue
Canon City, CO 81212
(719) 275-4113
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Holt Family Funeral Home
806 E. Macon Avenue
Canon City, CO 81212
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Chuck Nish
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chuck Nish


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Chuck Nish Obituary
Chuck Nish, age 58, has gone home after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Burlingame, CA on July 2, 1961 to Bob and Ginny Nish. He lived in San Francisco until the family moved to Canon City, CO in 1975. Chuck graduated from Canon City High School in 1979. He married Sherry Addington in August 1981, and together they had four children. Chuck and his wife moved to Limon, CO in 1983 where he volunteered as an E.M.T. for the Limon Ambulance and was a volunteer for the fire department. He began working for the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department in 1985, and went on to graduate from the Colorado Law Enforcement Training Academy in December of 1987. He moved back to Canon City, CO in 1989 and worked as a police officer for the Canon City Police Department until he retired in 2010. He moved to Grand Junction, CO after retirement and worked as a parole officer until ill health forced him to retire completely in 2018. Chuck enjoyed above all else his children and grandsons. His favorite pastimes were fishing, golfing, Colorado Rockies and Nascar. Chuck was also quite the jokester which he has passed on to his children. Chuck is survived by his wife Sherry (Addington) Nish; son Robert Nish, daughters Breanna Nish, Krystal (Shelby) Hayes; grandsons Branson Lopez, Caden Hayes; sisters Sharon (Marc) Shapiro, Joann Kendall of Alaska; mother and father-in-law Frank and Viola Addington; sister-in-laws Jerry (Kris) Denis, Glenda (Richard) Gordon, brother-in-law Frank Addington and Robert Duke all of Canon City, sister-in-law Louann (Rich) Espinoza of Florence, CO; along with numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Chuck was preceded in death by his daughter Chelsea; parents Bob and Ginny Nish; brother Richard; and sister-in-law Linda Duke. Memorial service, 2PM Saturday, November 30, 2019, Holt Funeral Home, Canon City, CO 81212. Services have been entrusted to Holt Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Chuck's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -