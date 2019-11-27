|
Chuck Nish, age 58, has gone home after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Burlingame, CA on July 2, 1961 to Bob and Ginny Nish. He lived in San Francisco until the family moved to Canon City, CO in 1975. Chuck graduated from Canon City High School in 1979. He married Sherry Addington in August 1981, and together they had four children. Chuck and his wife moved to Limon, CO in 1983 where he volunteered as an E.M.T. for the Limon Ambulance and was a volunteer for the fire department. He began working for the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department in 1985, and went on to graduate from the Colorado Law Enforcement Training Academy in December of 1987. He moved back to Canon City, CO in 1989 and worked as a police officer for the Canon City Police Department until he retired in 2010. He moved to Grand Junction, CO after retirement and worked as a parole officer until ill health forced him to retire completely in 2018. Chuck enjoyed above all else his children and grandsons. His favorite pastimes were fishing, golfing, Colorado Rockies and Nascar. Chuck was also quite the jokester which he has passed on to his children. Chuck is survived by his wife Sherry (Addington) Nish; son Robert Nish, daughters Breanna Nish, Krystal (Shelby) Hayes; grandsons Branson Lopez, Caden Hayes; sisters Sharon (Marc) Shapiro, Joann Kendall of Alaska; mother and father-in-law Frank and Viola Addington; sister-in-laws Jerry (Kris) Denis, Glenda (Richard) Gordon, brother-in-law Frank Addington and Robert Duke all of Canon City, sister-in-law Louann (Rich) Espinoza of Florence, CO; along with numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Chuck was preceded in death by his daughter Chelsea; parents Bob and Ginny Nish; brother Richard; and sister-in-law Linda Duke. Memorial service, 2PM Saturday, November 30, 2019, Holt Funeral Home, Canon City, CO 81212. Services have been entrusted to Holt Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Nov. 27, 2019