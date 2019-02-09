Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Clarence Bridges
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence "Clay" Bridges


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Clarence "Clay" Bridges Obituary
Clarence "Clay" Bridges, born Sept. 16, 1942 in Enid, Oklahoma to William and Katherine Bridges passed away on Feb. 5, 2019. Clay is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Max Bridges; and sister, Carolyn Bridges. Clay was known for his humor and kind heart as well as his beloved OU Sooners and United States Marine Corps. Clay is survived by his wife, Cheryl Bridges; children, Todd (Jennifer) Bridges, Scott (Fiona) Bridges, and Lisa Bridges; grandchildren, Kristopher Bridges, Erika Bridges, Lexie Hackworth, Leasha Hackworth and Mikey Bridges; and great grandchildren, Ella Bridges, and Rhyan Bridges. Clay spent his career in Canon City, CO as a Wildlife Biologist working for the BLM until he retired in 1998. There will be a private graveside service for immediate family members. In lieu of flowers the family requests that you make a donation to a in his name.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Feb. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.