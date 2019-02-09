|
Clarence "Clay" Bridges, born Sept. 16, 1942 in Enid, Oklahoma to William and Katherine Bridges passed away on Feb. 5, 2019. Clay is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Max Bridges; and sister, Carolyn Bridges. Clay was known for his humor and kind heart as well as his beloved OU Sooners and United States Marine Corps. Clay is survived by his wife, Cheryl Bridges; children, Todd (Jennifer) Bridges, Scott (Fiona) Bridges, and Lisa Bridges; grandchildren, Kristopher Bridges, Erika Bridges, Lexie Hackworth, Leasha Hackworth and Mikey Bridges; and great grandchildren, Ella Bridges, and Rhyan Bridges. Clay spent his career in Canon City, CO as a Wildlife Biologist working for the BLM until he retired in 1998. There will be a private graveside service for immediate family members. In lieu of flowers the family requests that you make a donation to a in his name.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Feb. 9, 2019