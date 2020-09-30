1/1
Clarence Chambers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clarence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clarence Calvin Chambers died peacefully in his sleep in the early morning hours of September 27, 2020. He was born at Pauls Valley, Oklahoma on August 14, 1927 to William Haskell Chambers and Jewel Chambers (Denson). Calvin was an over the road truck driver for most of his working life. He had been in all 50 states and parts of Canada. He loved to travel which he did often with his friend Jan. He also liked to fish. His favorite fishing spot was Spring Creek near Gunnison, Colorado. He left behind a great legacy of 15 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren, to many to list by name. He is survived by his sons Bill Chambers and Paul (Char) Chambers, his daughter Debbi Chambers, his stepchildren Bill, Bruce, and Dion, His sister Kala Jarnagin, his brothers Bill Chambers and Jay (Mary) Chambers. Calvin was predeceased by his wife Camilla and his stepdaughter Lisa. Dad, you will be missed. Arrangements entrusted to Harwood Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Sep. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved