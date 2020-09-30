Clarence Chambers

Clarence Calvin Chambers died peacefully in his sleep in the early morning hours of September 27, 2020. He was born at Pauls Valley, Oklahoma on August 14, 1927 to William Haskell Chambers and Jewel Chambers (Denson). Calvin was an over the road truck driver for most of his working life. He had been in all 50 states and parts of Canada. He loved to travel which he did often with his friend Jan. He also liked to fish. His favorite fishing spot was Spring Creek near Gunnison, Colorado. He left behind a great legacy of 15 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren, to many to list by name. He is survived by his sons Bill Chambers and Paul (Char) Chambers, his daughter Debbi Chambers, his stepchildren Bill, Bruce, and Dion, His sister Kala Jarnagin, his brothers Bill Chambers and Jay (Mary) Chambers. Calvin was predeceased by his wife Camilla and his stepdaughter Lisa. Dad, you will be missed. Arrangements entrusted to Harwood Funeral Home.

