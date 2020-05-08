Phil passed away unexpectidly with his wife by his side, May 4, 2020. He is greatly missed by his beloved wife Kathy. Phil was born in Lamar, CO January 18, 1930. Surviving sister Linda Adams, Co Springs, Gail Walker, California. Phil had four wonderful children he loved so much. Carolina Blackett (Peter), Sharon and Rich Santilevan and Polly Edwards and Paul Withair and six grandchildren. Phil retired from the Air Force and went on to retire with the postal service. He was a member of VFW, Florence, CO. Gave his love and loyalty to serve at St. Michael's Church. He enjoyed his outdoors, fishing, hunting, jogging and most of all him and Kathy would love to go to Cripple Creek just to have fun for the day. His graveside service will be at Mt Vale Cemetery in Canon City, CO on May 13 at 10am.

