|
|
Clifford (Sonny) Eugene Gulliford, 83: On October 12,2019, he went to be with his Lord and Savior due to health complications. Born December 7, 1935, to Clifford and Elizabeth (Lantz) Gulliford, in La Junta, Co. Clifford was raised in Cotopaxi located in the heart of the Rocky Mountains. Mountains that Clifford loved and enjoyed hunting and spending time in. He was always building and creating anything out of wood. He was a talented artist and carpenter. In 1950 he met the love of his life Mildred Gilray. On June 26, 1954, they were united in marriage. Clifford is survived by his wife Mildred (Gilray) Gulliford of Coaldale, Co; children Ves (Kathleen)Gulliford of Coaldale, Co; Shelly (Calvin) Troutman of Coaldale, Co; Sisters Winona Hearst of Pueblo, Co; Patsy Ann(Tim) York of Colorado Springs, Co; Brother Conrad (Sharon) Gulliford of Mineral Wells, Tx; Grandchildren Melissa (Cory) Burket of Pueblo, Co; Wendi (Austin) Chrestensen of Howard, Co; Wes (Devin) Gulliford of Coaldale, Co; Travis (Jessi) Troutman of Yuma, Az; Wade (Amy) Troutman of Morrison, Co; Douglas (Hayley) Troutman of Coaldale, Co and 13 Great grandchildren. No Memorial service is to be held. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Cotopaxi Community Church. On line condolences may be sent to the family at lewisandglenn.com. Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Oct. 17, 2019