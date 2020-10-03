Clyde Ira Campbell Jr was born October 3, 1930. He died August 15, 2018, just two months short of his 88th birthday. Major Campbell was born in Pocatello, Idaho to Clyde Ira Campbell and Margaret Ellen Lynch. Clyde joined the Boy Scouts and was the youngest member in the entire State of Oregon to receive Eagle Scout status at the young age of "13". He went to college at the Arizona State University in Tempe Arizona and finished with a major in Social Welfare, a minor in Sociology and Aeronautics, a degree in Bachelor of Science. Later in life Clyde resumed his education at the University of Southern Colorado in Pueblo, Colorado where he majored in Industrial Education. The Pocatello farm boy joined the Navy reserves for one year but his sea legs did not agree with the ocean challenges so he opted for the Airforce. The Airforce accepted Clyde as 2nd Lieutenant. He enjoyed flying much more than being on a moving vessel. His first flight was on a Navigator B-36 Aircraft. His next assignment which lasted for two years was as a navigator on the B-47 observer aircrafts. Clyde then was assigned as Radar Navigator and Bombardier on the B-52 for seven years. In 1965 now married, Clyde moved to Denver, CO where he became an instructor for the USAF school of Munitions at Lowry AFB. Before Clyde was assigned to Vietnam he was promoted to Major in May of 1967. During the next four years he completed two tours in Vietnam. Clyde was the Military Advisor to the Vietnamese Airforce. During this time he assisted and developed an infamous killing machine named "Puff the Magic Dragon" which was an aircraft that carried six mini guns on the left side of the plane with enormous amounts of ammo. After his time in Vietnam Clyde returned to Lowry AFB in Colorado as Squadron Instructor Supervisor. After his two years at Lowry AFB Clyde went to Phan Rang AFB, Vietnam as Squadron Navigator and Tactical Airlifts on C-123 Aircrafts. Clyde returned to Lowry AFB and was the Squadron Chief for the Nuclear Weapons Branch. In June 1973 Clyde retired with an Honorable discharge as Major of the Airforce. Major Campbell was the recipient of the Distinguished Flying Cross, Bronze Star Medal, Air Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal, Combat Readiness Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal., Vietnam Service Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal, Armed Forces Honor Medal and the Republic Vietnam Campaign Medal. Upon retiring from the Airforce he was employed for two years at the Colorado State Penitentiary as a Corrections Officer. Clyde decided to leave this position for another job and started with the Cotter Corporation in Canon City where he lasted for a very short time. He did not feel that the jobs fulfilled him adequately having been in the Airforce for so many years. He then decided to look for something he would enjoy and applied at Fort Carson where he accepted a ground maintenance position. He truly enjoyed working the grounds. After two years Clyde decided it was time to retire to enjoy the simple things in life. As a young child he always dreamed of owning a small apple orchard which he purchased in 1972, one year prior retiring from the Airforce. He felt now would be a good time to fully enjoy his retirement years and spend quality time with his kids, grandchildren and his apple orchard and green house also known as his sanctuary. Major Clyde I Campbell was proceeded in death by his wife, Mae Loretta Campbell and daughter Wanda. He leaves behind two sons Alan and Clyde III, daughter-in-law Danielle, four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, out-of-state relatives and many friends. Major Clyde I Campbell was laid to rest with full military funeral honors at Fort Logan in Denver on Monday August 27, 2018. In lieu of flowers, the family requests to kindly make donations in Major Clyde Campbell's name to the Wounded Warriors
.