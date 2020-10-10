Cody Waggener

Cody Duane Waggener, age 62, of Canon City, CO passed away peacefully at home on October 3, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Cody was born in Shreveport, LA on August 13, 1958. He graduated from Canon City High School in 1976. Cody served as a Sergeant in the US Army then went on to work and retired as a civil servant. He worked for the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Florence, CO and retired as the Chief of Maintenance for Curecanti National Recreation Area, Gunnison, CO. During his civil service career with the National Park Service, he had the opportunity to work and train at many parks including Yellowstone, Wrangell-St.Elias, Bent's Old Fort, Badlands, and Black Canyon of the Gunnison. Cody had a love of God and faith, family and friends. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, 4-wheeling, and all outdoors. His NPS motto was "Doing good things for all people". He was involved in many projects throughout his career and his greatest satisfaction was building something for all future park visitors to see. Cody was married to Candis Rae Hall on September 9, 1976. They shared 44 years of marriage. He is survived by his wife, Candis; Children, Stacy A. Waggener-Ownbey, Matthew D.(Melissa) Waggener; Grandchildren, Tristan C. Ownbey, Mahayla J. Waggener; Brothers, William C. Waggener, Clayton B. Waggener, Terry M. Waggener, Michael E. Waggener; Sister, Lisa M. Waggener and many other family and friends. Cody was preceded in death by his parents, William Henry Waggener and Frances Joy McCroskey Waggener. Graveside services will be held Monday October 12th, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at Lakeside Cemetery. Services have been entrusted to Holt Family Funeral Home.

