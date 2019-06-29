|
Connie Joy (Rowe) Dodge, 81, of Canon City and Pueblo, Colorado passed away at McKee Medical Center in Loveland, Colorado at 5:43 am on June 6, 2019 after a recent cancer diagnosis. Connie was born on September 12, 1937 in Canon City, Colorado to Laura Laverne (Brown) Rowe and Blaine Leon Rowe. She graduated from Canon City High School in 1955. In the late 1970s Connie earned her certification from Pikes Peak Community College as a Certified Dietary Manager. During her career, Connie was employed by Canon Lodge Care Center, Life Care Centers of Pueblo, and Sharmar Village Care Center. Connie is survived by her five daughters Robin Dodge of Loveland, Kelly Dodge (Bob Adame) of Fort Collins, Shannon Hartman (Jim McCall) of Canon City, Dawn Hadley of Des Moines, Iowa, and Julia Staton of Pueblo; 11 beloved grandchildren; 15 adored great-grandchildren; her sister, Gladys Keys of Pueblo; brothers, Ron Rowe, Norman Rowe, and Dennis Rowe (Rita) of Canon City; and many dear nieces and nephews. Connie was preceded in death by her parents, Laura and Leon Rowe of Canon City; grandson, Gabriel Hadley of Plainfield, Indiana; sister, Janet Roberts of Canon City; brother, Blaine Rowe of San Francisco; and brothers-in-law, Duane Keys of Pueblo and Ray Roberts of Canon City. A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 2 pm at GraceLife Church, 540 Alma Avenue, Pueblo.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on June 29, 2019