Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neptune Society - Denver
5225 W 80th Ave #C1
Arvada, CO 80003
(303) 427-5140
For more information about
Craig Johnson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Cañon Royal Event Center
Resources
More Obituaries for Craig Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Craig Johnson


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Craig Johnson Obituary
Craig Johnson, 81, of Cañon City, CO passed away peacefully on February 24, 2019. Craig was born May 9, 1937 in Philadelphia, PA to George and Mary Virginia (Ginny) Johnson. Craig is survived by Teresa, his loving wife of 35 years. He will be missed by his stepchildren Jeannie, Diane, Tom and Pete. He was the best grandfather to Audrey, Jake, Elway and Peter. He is survived by his sister Val Southers and brother-in-law Pete Nimms. He was loved by everyone he met, and strangers easily became friends. A Celebration of Life will be hosted for family and friends at the Cañon Royal Event Center, March 9, 2019, 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Cañon City Humane Society. For the full obituary, please visit www.legacy.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now