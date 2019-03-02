|
|
Craig Johnson, 81, of Cañon City, CO passed away peacefully on February 24, 2019. Craig was born May 9, 1937 in Philadelphia, PA to George and Mary Virginia (Ginny) Johnson. Craig is survived by Teresa, his loving wife of 35 years. He will be missed by his stepchildren Jeannie, Diane, Tom and Pete. He was the best grandfather to Audrey, Jake, Elway and Peter. He is survived by his sister Val Southers and brother-in-law Pete Nimms. He was loved by everyone he met, and strangers easily became friends. A Celebration of Life will be hosted for family and friends at the Cañon Royal Event Center, March 9, 2019, 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Cañon City Humane Society. For the full obituary, please visit www.legacy.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Mar. 2, 2019