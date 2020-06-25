Dale J. Robinson was born on February 16, 1972 and died on June 18, 2020. He was born to the union of Douglas and Bonnie (Yoder) Robinson. Dale passed away in Jacksonville, Fl. He is survived by his wife Marylynn, both parents, brother Dean Robinson (Holly)of Covington, La, step mother Katherine (Chiaro) Robinson, step sister Olivia Uhland of Durango, Colorado, step sister Lorinda Uhland. Of Ft. Collins, Colorado, and sister Opal Griffin of Boise, Idaho. He is also survived by step daughter Danyell Hebberd of Liberal, Kansas and step daughter Callie Hebberd and sons Zack and Tyler. He was pre-deceased by step son Tyler Hebberd. He also survived by many Aunt's, Uncle's and Cousins. He graduated from Canon City High School in 1991. When in Canon City he worked in the masonry trade. He was well known in Canon City and made many life long friends in the area. No services will be planned.

