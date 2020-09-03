1/1
Dale Roberts
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dale's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dale Enoch Roberts passed peacefully to his heavenly home, with his family by his side, on August 31, 2020. This cowboy was born in Roger Mills County, Oklahoma on July 1, 1927 to Enoch and Elizabeth (Rose) Roberts. He graduated from Florence High School in 1945 and joined the US Merchant Marines, sailing the WWII storms of the South China Sea. When he returned home, he partnered with his father in ranching and cattle trading. Dale married his favorite girl, Jean McDowell March 15, 1953. He worked hard making wall board to support his wife and children, Randy, Kristy, and Karen. Dale was then a correctional officer for 30 years, retiring as a sergeant in 1990, enabling him to work and manage his farm full time until shortly before his passing. Dale is survived by his wife, Jean (McDowell) Roberts; children, Randy (Deb) Roberts, Kristy (Greg Bellew) and Karen McClure. His Grandchildren are Steffan and Nathan Roberts, Jonathan Bellew, Christopher and Preston Spurlock, and Laiken McClure. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, as well as sisters, Roseann Roberts and Wilma Tanner. He is survived by brother, Don Roberts. Dale was known for his love of The Lord, family and friends, his passion for working the soil, his generosity, and his wish to feed anyone who walked through his door. He always looked forward to his morning coffee with his buds at the Rosebud. Visitation, 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, September 3, Holt Family Funeral Home. In cowboy tradition, please wear your cowboy attire to the graveside service, 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 4, Lakeside Cemetery. Services have been entrusted to Holt Family Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
05:30 - 07:00 PM
Holt Family Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Lakeside Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Holt Family Funeral Home
806 E. Macon Avenue
Canon City, CO 81212
(719) 275-4113
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Holt Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved