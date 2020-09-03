Dale Enoch Roberts passed peacefully to his heavenly home, with his family by his side, on August 31, 2020. This cowboy was born in Roger Mills County, Oklahoma on July 1, 1927 to Enoch and Elizabeth (Rose) Roberts. He graduated from Florence High School in 1945 and joined the US Merchant Marines, sailing the WWII storms of the South China Sea. When he returned home, he partnered with his father in ranching and cattle trading. Dale married his favorite girl, Jean McDowell March 15, 1953. He worked hard making wall board to support his wife and children, Randy, Kristy, and Karen. Dale was then a correctional officer for 30 years, retiring as a sergeant in 1990, enabling him to work and manage his farm full time until shortly before his passing. Dale is survived by his wife, Jean (McDowell) Roberts; children, Randy (Deb) Roberts, Kristy (Greg Bellew) and Karen McClure. His Grandchildren are Steffan and Nathan Roberts, Jonathan Bellew, Christopher and Preston Spurlock, and Laiken McClure. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, as well as sisters, Roseann Roberts and Wilma Tanner. He is survived by brother, Don Roberts. Dale was known for his love of The Lord, family and friends, his passion for working the soil, his generosity, and his wish to feed anyone who walked through his door. He always looked forward to his morning coffee with his buds at the Rosebud. Visitation, 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, September 3, Holt Family Funeral Home. In cowboy tradition, please wear your cowboy attire to the graveside service, 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 4, Lakeside Cemetery. Services have been entrusted to Holt Family Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

