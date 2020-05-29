Daniel L. Cox
On the eve of April 25, 2020, Daniel L. Cox, 64, peacefully joined our Creator after a brief illness. He is survived by his father, Jerry & Raelita Cox; brothers and family, Larry & Marsha Cox, Jim & Daina Cox; daughters, Jamie & Cory Delvecchio; nieces, Lindsey (Joshua) Clark Jennifer Cox, Meghan (Joel) Helzer; & many loving grandchildren & great nieces. Dan is preceded in death by his mother, Opal Lavonne Higgins Cox; stepmother, Evelyn Cox; grandparents, Oran and Opal Higgins, Orville & Sadie Cox; nephew, Dan Cox; & the love of his life, Sherry Delvecchio-Cox. Dan loved the outdoors, fishing, skiing, and spending time with his family. He will forever be missed by all who knew and loved him. Please join us for a celebration of Dan's life, at Canon Community Baptist Church 1111 Monroe Ave, Cañon City, CO 81212 on June 5, 2020 at 11:00 o'clock.

Published in The Canon City Daily Record on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Canon Community Baptist Church
