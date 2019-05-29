Home

Celebration of Life
Friday, May 31, 2019
3:00 PM
Michael "Danny" Scavarda, 71, passed away in his home in Canon City, Colorado on Thursday, May 23rd, 2019. He was born in Canon City, Colorado to Michael P. and Catherine M. (Yekovich) Scavarda. During his life he spent significant parts of his life in Pueblo, Fort Collins, and across Colorado. He leaves behind his daughter, Cindy (Greg) Leary; brother, Jerry (Lynn) Scavarda; uncle, Tom Tella; cousin, Tommy (Charly) Tella; grandchildren, Quinn & Mae; nieces, Lynsey (Evan) & Kendall (Spencer), along with many wonderful friends that he also considered to be his family. Celebration of Life, 3:00 p.m., Friday, May 31, 2019, Wilson Memorial Chapel, 1449 S. 9th Street, Canon City. Reception to follow at the chapel by a gathering, sharing of stories, and dinner. Services have been entrusted to Wilson Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record from May 29 to May 30, 2019
