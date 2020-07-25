Darlene Kay (Trogden) Globoker, of Canon City, went to be with her Lord on July 20, 2020, at her home with her family by her side. Born July 7, 1953 to Arthur and Shirley Trogden, Darlene married James Globoker on June 17, 1972. Together they had one daughter, Staci Marie Globoker. Darlene worked and retired from Starpoint. She had a heart filled with amazing love and kindness for all who passed through her life. She was preceded in death by her husband, James; her parents; siblings, Art, Donna, Monroe, Neva, Billy, Sherman, Delberta, David, Joyce, and Ruby. Darlene is survived by her daughter, Staci (Mike); granddaughters, Miranda and Makayla; siblings, Jeanne, Jimmy (Loretta), Yvonne, Tom (Penny), Mary (Bobby), Nita (Jerry), Nesha (Doug), Floyd; brothers-in-law, John (Penny) and Doug; and sister-in-law, Kathlene (Allan); numerous nieces, nephews and many friends, all of whom loved her dearly and will miss her very much. Services have been entrusted to Holt Family Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

