Darrell Kness
Darrell W. Kness, born in Kansas on September 30, 1924 passed away September 14, 2020. He is survived by four daughters, Arlene (John) Vislosky, Bonnie (Ron) Hochhalter, Beverlee (William) Mitchell, Idelle Kness (Patrick Novak); one granddaughter, three grandsons, two step-grandsons; five great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren. Darrell was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Kness; parents, Earl Kness and Alice Bethel and brother, Jack Kness. Celebration of Life, 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 26, Miners Pavilion at Pathfinder Regional Park, 20209 Highway 115, between Canon City and Florence. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Darrell's memory be made to Honor Flight of Southern Colorado, P.O. Box 62040, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 or Sangre de Cristo Hospice-West, 601 Greenwood Ave., Canon City, CO 81212. Services have been entrusted to Holt Family Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Miners Pavilion at Pathfinder Regional Park
Funeral services provided by
Holt Family Funeral Home
806 E. Macon Avenue
Canon City, CO 81212
(719) 275-4113
