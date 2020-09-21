Darrell Kness

Darrell W. Kness, born in Kansas on September 30, 1924 passed away September 14, 2020. He is survived by four daughters, Arlene (John) Vislosky, Bonnie (Ron) Hochhalter, Beverlee (William) Mitchell, Idelle Kness (Patrick Novak); one granddaughter, three grandsons, two step-grandsons; five great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren. Darrell was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Kness; parents, Earl Kness and Alice Bethel and brother, Jack Kness. Celebration of Life, 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 26, Miners Pavilion at Pathfinder Regional Park, 20209 Highway 115, between Canon City and Florence. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Darrell's memory be made to Honor Flight of Southern Colorado, P.O. Box 62040, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 or Sangre de Cristo Hospice-West, 601 Greenwood Ave., Canon City, CO 81212. Services have been entrusted to Holt Family Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

