David Henry Biggs, Jr. was born in Braggadocia, Missouri to Flora and David Henry Biggs on May 31, 1923, Dave spent his formative years in St. Louis and graduated with honors from Blewett High School in 1942. He died on June 29, 2020 in Pueblo, Colorado at the age of 97. Dave would later enlist in the Missouri National Guard and rose to 2nd Battalion Cadet Commander before it was discovered that he was not, actually, old enough to enlist. He then served in the Navy for a brief period before enlisting in the Army Air Corp in 1943 and was commissioned in November of the following year. He married his wife of 63 years, Daisy Jane Warfel, his high school sweetheart. In fact, he snuck off base to marry her on March 3, 1944, and had to sneak back on base before it was discovered that he was missing. Over the course of his career in the US Air Force, Dave flew in numerous combat missions during World War II and in 30 combat missions during the Korean War. He flew in B-29s, B-50s, and B-47s. Dave flew with the 509th Bomb Wing, and the 22nd Bomb Wing. Dave served in Air Force bases in the United States and overseas and totaled 5,000 hours of flight time. During his service, he received many medals, among them the Distinguished Flying Cross Medal, the AF Commendation Medal, and a Commendation Medal from General Chen, Chia-Shang, Commander and Chief of the Chinese Air Force. Dave served for 30 years in the USAF and retired as a Lt. Colonel in January of 1971 as the Command Post Director of Headquarters Air Defense Command, Ent AFB. in Colorado Springs, CO. Dave and Jane spent their retirement years in Salida and continued their travels around the world. During his life, Dave achieved a black belt Judo rank of Nidan, was the president of the Judo club at the Langley Air Force Base in Virginia, and coached a Judo youth club in Colorado Springs, CO. He was a top ranked master and teacher, referred to as Sensei by his students and peers. Dave received his Bachelor of Sciences degree in Psychology from Southern Colorado State College and volunteered with the Civil Air Patrol in Salida, Colorado and as an elder in his church. Dave was also involved with the area's Search and Rescue team, with the local food bank, and with a tax preparation service that provided free taxes for low income individuals. Throughout his life he enjoyed spending time with his dogs, gymnastics, swimming, flying, shooting, riding horses, skiing, fishing, hunting, hiking, rock hounding, and anything the outdoors had to offer. He instilled a respect and appreciation for all of those things in his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Dave is survived by children Diana Biggs of Canon City, CO; Von Biggs of Diamondhead, MS; Jacqueline (Gary) Martin of Westcliffe, CO; and David Patrick Biggs of Thornton, CO. Also surviving are four grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Dave was preceded in death by wife, Jane, and granddaughter, Jessica Kori Biggs. Lewis & Glenn Funeral Home is handling arrangements. A graveside service will be held on August 15 at 1 p.m. the Fairview Cemetery in Salida with Pastor Robert Kippley officiating. Dave and Jane's ashes will be buried at that time.

