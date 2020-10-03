David Leland Miller Jr., 61, of Guffey Colorado, passed away on 30th of September, 2020 at Penrose Hospital, Colorado Springs Colorado, after a long battle with cancer. Dave was born in Florence, Colorado to parents David and Nora Miller, on 24th of September, 1959. He grew up in the town of Florence, and graduated from Florence High School 1978. He was married to Christy Ann Miller on March 4th 1990. Dave worked as a Corrections Officer in Maintenance for the Colorado State Department of Corrections for 20 years. David was a veteran of the 1st Gulf War serving in the US Navy, as a Boiler Technician. While serving in the U.S.Navy David was Command Advanced in Rank to 2nd Class Petty Officer and awarded three Sea Service Deployment Medals, two Meritorious Service Medals and a Meritorious Commendation, two Navy Achievement Medals, and the Southwest Asia Service Medal. Dave was an avid Hunter, Fisherman, and Outdoorsman, enjoying Nature in his beloved Colorado Backcountry. His sporting enthusiasm carried over to his passion for the Denver Broncos, though it must be said, more in a Love/Hate Relationship. Among his other finer skills, one can say he always had a tool in his hands, building and tinkering on a myriad of projects. Dave had an amazing sense of Humor. He was a Character among Characters Dave is preceded in death by his father and mother David and Nora Miller. Dave was a Loving Husband and Father/ Grandfather, much loved in his community. He is survived in life by wife Christy, Sisters: Sandi Eslick, Jean Bellino, Wendy Naylor. Brothers: Bob Bellino, Jeff Naylor and William Dowling. Daughter Katrina Miller, Son Kristofer Miller and his wife Deborah Muller, and Grandchildren: Lilliana Orser; David Miller; and Nicholas Miller Memorials may be given in the form of donations to the Fremont Regional Hospice Center. Memorial Services will be held October 7 at 1:00 PM at Harwood Funeral Home; 516 N. 10th St. Canon City CO 81212. A reception will be held following the memorial service at the Brookside Community Center; 1720 Brookside Ave. Canon City, CO 81212. The family of David Miller wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the nurses and Medical Staff at the Penrose Hospital for all their care and comforting.

