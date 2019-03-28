|
David Mathue Johnson 67, of Cañon City, Colorado died March 1, 2019 in Pueblo, Colorado. Dave was born in Maryville, Missouri June 26, 1951 to Theron Eugene (Tuffy) Johnson and Laura Martha (Marty Smalley) Johnson. The Johnson family moved to Salida, Colorado when Dave was young and later relocated to Cañon City, Colorado. Dave loved everything about Colorado. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and gun collector. Dave graduated from Cañon City High School in 1969. After high school, Dave had quite an eclectic array of jobs. He was a gunfighter at Buckskin Joe, a mortuary attendant for his stepfather Bill Wilson at Wilson Mortuary, a bartender/bouncer at The Ott Hotel, drove a Kenworth truck on the Alaska Pipeline and cowboyed on many local ranches. In the 70's he began working in construction and found a love for ironwork. Being way up there above it all as a connector was his favorite place (except out among the cows under the Colorado starry night sky). Dave was an ironworker for 42 years, the last 30 with LPR Construction, of Loveland, Co where he served as a Senior Superintendent. Dave was always willing to drop everything and go where he was needed to do his job at anytime. Whether it was Blair, Nebraska in the middle of winter or Yuma, Arizona in the middle of summer, if he was needed, he was there. One of the things Dave loved most about his job was the ability to give others an opportunity to get ahead. He was always there with a few bucks to help someone get home in an emergency or to lend an ear if someone needed advice. The life of a traveling ironworker is not easy for many families and Dave was well aware of the toll it can take on people. Dave and Teri always felt blessed with the travel and gypsy life construction allowed them to share with their two grandchildren Kaleb and Marley who traveled, homeschooled and lived with them for the last 10 years. He loved and respected the people he worked with, they were like family to him. Dave is survived by the love of his life, his wife and best friend of 31 years Terecita (Teri) Louk-Johnson of Cañon City, Co; daughter, Lindsay Michelle Johnson (Jay Burwell) of Santa Barbara, Ca; sons, Dave Bennett of Cañon City, Co, and Shane Bennett of Florence, Co, Wendy Carpenter ( Mike); sister, Connie Johnson (Russ) of Weatherford, Texas. Grandchildren Kaleb Howell of Cañon City, Co, Marley Jett of Cañon City, Co and Weston and Wyatt Burwell of Santa Barbara, Ca; and countless amazing friends and family. Dave was preceded in death by father, Theron Eugene Johnson; mother, Laura Martha Smalley; brother, Marc Johnson; and infant son, Mathue Johnson. A Celebration of Life and Memorial Service will be held March 30, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at My Sister's Place in Cañon City, Co. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dave Johnson #14 Memorial fund at any Wells-Fargo Bank.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019