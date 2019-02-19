|
After a life of fighting injustice and battling "morons", on February 11th, 2019 the droning sounds of country music finally drove David Messer to insurmountable boredom. No more are the adventure seeking days of traveling the North American world, preparing the finest meals, or exploring "old things". Born September 17th, 1956, David Messer was a stubborn expert of many things. He could remodel an entire house using only things found in a scrap pile. He could also identify the perfect pizza and instantly spot an imposter based on location alone. He took fashion cues from no one, never once finding a shirt he couldn't adapt to his signature line. David was always ready to lend a helping hand and was never at a shortage for constructive wisdom. Most notable of his expertise was his impeccable taste in women, marrying his first 43 years ago, Marilyn Messer (deceased), and second, Patricia Messer, 7 years ago. While at first glance this man may appear ordinary and unassuming, his family will always remember him as a, kind, mild mannered super hero who loved them without prejudice. David leaves behind a slightly dysfunctional family. His wife Patricia, Son, blah blah blah... Due to his strong political opinions in life, the family feels best to have a private memorial.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Feb. 19, 2019