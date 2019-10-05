|
David J. Resendez, 80, passed on September 27, 2019, in Cheyenne, Wyoming. David was born on September 29, 1938, in Pueblo Colorado to Augustine and Helen Resendez. David was proceeded in death by his father, Augustine, mother Helen and sister Mary Resendez. David was a member of St. Benedict's Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus. David is survived by Phil Resendez, Kathryn and Bill Lakner, Kimberly and Ron Haven, Teresa and Ed McGowen, Donna Huber, all of his nieces, nephews, cousins and his many "friends". Dave was loved by all and never met a stranger. Dave asked that there be no service. His ashes will be spread at a later date. Condolences may be sent to: [email protected] or [email protected]
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Oct. 5, 2019