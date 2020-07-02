1/1
David Riley
David "Buddy" K. Riley, age 84, passed away June 29, 2020 in Canon City, Colorado. He was a resident of Canon City for the past 14 years. Dave was born October 15,1935 in Ozark, Missouri to John and Ernestine Riley. He was able to marry his sweetheart, Rose Witherspoon, on May 30, 1958 in Springfield, Missouri. He served his country in the United States Marine Corp. Dave moved through Mountain Bell starting as a lineman and ending as an executive. Dave is survived by his wife of 62 years, Rose Riley, Son; David (Karen) T. Riley, seven grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his mother Ernestine, brother John Keith Riley and his daughter Teena. A visitation will be held Thursday July 2, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Canon Community Baptist Church 1111Monroe Ave, Canon City, CO 81212. Burial will be in Nixa, Missouri. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Canon Community Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Holt Family Funeral Home
806 E. Macon Avenue
Canon City, CO 81212
(719) 275-4113
