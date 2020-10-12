David Thomas Toole, of Canon City, Colorado, died on September 13, 2020. He was 72. David, known as Dave by close friends and family, was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on April 10, 1948. David is a member of the Choctaw Nation. He was a kind man who befriended everyone and was passionate about his country and his two daughters. David graduated from Salida High School in 1966. After graduation he joined the Rocky Mountain Oysters diving club. He began his service to our country on December 13, 1967 in the United States Navy, doing three tours in the Vietnam War. David joined the Canon City Fire Department in 1971 before joining the United States Air Force for the remainder of his career. He retired from the Air Force on May 31, 1991, as a SMST. He was very proud of his time in the military and spoke fondly of his work and the relationships he developed over the course of his career. His work ethic is exemplified in the words from The Eielson Diamond Council; "As a petty officer/2nd class in the Navy or Diamond in the Air Force, From the jungles of Vietnam to the last frontier, your dedication, loyalty, professionalism and selflessness will be remembered always." - The Eielson Diamond Council. He lived all over the world, but he loved the Colorado mountains the most. He loved taking his jeep up in the mountains around Salida, discovering new trails, trying to overcome impassable roads, and seeing just how far he could push himself. He loved fishing and hunting and loved being able to expose his grandchildren to the wonders of Colorado. David is preceded in death by his father Thomas Chapman Toole and mother, Alta Lee Toole. He is survived by his children, Robyn (Jeremiah) Beall of Watkinsville, Georgia and Devin (Matt) Watkins of Carrollton, Georgia and seven grandchildren, Emilie Grace Beall, Madilyn Beall, MaKayla Watkins, Jeremiah David Elijah Beall, Anna Kate Watkins, John Asher Beall and Addison Watkins. He is also survived by his sisters, Glenda Rudolph of Clovis, California, a niece and a nephew and Cindy (Joe) Lily of Salida, Colorado and his brother Mike Lewis of Pinedale, Wyoming. His family will have a private memorial in the mountains where they will return his body to the place he loved. Donations in his honor can be made to the VA Eastern Colorado Healthcare System. David's children would like to express their sincere gratitude to his neighbors that helped him so generously in the weeks preceding his death. They would also like to share that without Jesus Christ, there is no hope in this world. "I have said these things to you, that in me you may have peace. In the world you will have troubles. But take heart; I have overcome the world." John 16:33

