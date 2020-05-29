David W. Whitney
David W. Whitney returned to the creator on March 14, 2020. He was born on April 12 1959 to William and Jean Whitney in St. Petersburg Florida. Thats where he developed his love of fishing and the outdoors, he continued his passion for fishing after moving to Colorado in 2001. He loved it here and only missed the ocean after leaving Florida. David was well liked by everyone he met, he could always get you to smile. He would keep a positive outlook no matter the situation by believing his motto "Everyday above ground is a good day". He will be missed by many especially his wife, Amber Whitney; daughter, Stella Marcrie; son, Alex Whitney; and granddaughter, Addyson Carter.

Published in The Canon City Daily Record from May 29 to Jun. 1, 2020.
