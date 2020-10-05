1/1
Deborah Sue Fuson
1956 - 2020
February 8, 1956 loved through September 24, 2020 and forever after Beloved Wife, Mother and Faithful Servant of the Lord Jesus Christ Deborah, 64, shed her earthly vessel and prepared to meet her beloved Creator face-to-face on September 24, 2020. She was deeply loved and cherished by friends and family from the very beginning and will be profoundly missed forevermore. She is survived by her loving husband John; children Denver (Becky), Kelly, and Neisha (Blake); grandchildren Johnathan, Jessica, Alex, Riley, Grace, Dakota, Braden, and Reese; father Curtis (JoAnne); sister Virginia (David) Adkins; brother Mike (Denise) Ayers; half-brother Eugene Ayers; step-siblings Jeff (Karen) Fleeman, Jimmy (Julie) Fleeman, Linda (David) Fultz, Sandy Staton; uncle Larry (Linda) Bowlin; nephews Joe (Angie) Ayers, Jason (Amy) Miller, David Jr. (Mary Thullen) Miller; nieces Stephanie (Ed) Warner, Kim (Tim) LaRoy, Eva Knowlton; and many great nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at Evangelical Free Church, 3000 E. Main Street, Cañon City, Colorado, 81212, October 17 at 2-4 p.m. In the morning when I rise In the morning when I rise In the morning when I rise Give me Jesus Give me Jesus Give me Jesus You can have all this world But give me Jesus

Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Memorial service
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Evangelical Free Church
October 4, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
