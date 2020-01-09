|
Debra Ann (Anderson) Bergeman 63, went to be with her Heavenly Father Friday, January 3, 2020. Debbi was born June 14, 1956 to Charles and Beth Anderson in Great Bend, Kansas. She attended Canon City High School and graduated in 1974. After graduating she married her high school sweetheart and soul mate, Mathew Bergeman on December 14. 1974. Debbi worked at St. Thomas More Hospital for several years and owned Debs Candy Bouquet on Main Street in downtown Canon City. After working for Hallmark, she retired. At home she was able to do the things she loved to do as Matt built her a craft house for her to go wild. Her favorite holiday was Christmas. She has a village that covers a majority of the room and lights up the entire house. Every room in the house is overflowing with Christmas. Her husband and 7 grandchildren were her pride and joy. She is survived by her husband Matt of 45 years, her daughter Alisha Bergeman, Sydnee and Chloee, two sons Tyson (Rachel) Bergeman, Abbie, Juiliet and Allison, Travis (Dede) Bergeman, Cameron and Haeden. She is also survived by her two sisters, Laura Valerio and Jeannie Price, nieces Nikki (Harvey) Wall, Shannon (Josh) Henry and Shawna Stevens. As well as several sister and brother-in-laws and numerous nieces and nephews on both hers and her husband's side. She is proceeded in death by her parents, Charles and Beth Anderson; her mother and father in law, Louis and Eleanor Bergeman; two brothers in laws, Bob Bergeman and Kevin Mackowick. Service will be held on Friday January 10, 2020 at 11am at The Grandview Christian Church 3243 Grandview, Canon City, CO. Entrusted to Harwood Funeral Home.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Jan. 9, 2020