Denis Delane Nichols, 78 of Penrose, Colorado passed away in Colorado Springs after a long illness. Denis was born in Poplar Bluff, Missouri on October 9, 1940 to Claude and Myrtle Nichols. Denis is preceded in death by his wife Joyce; son Michael; his parents Claude and Myrtle Nichols; brothers Arthur Junior; Bobbie Allen; Donald Walter; Ronald Lee; Howard Welsey and one sister, Patsy Ann. He is survived by his son Gerald D. Nichols of Peyton; brother Terry Nichols of Hartville, Missouri; sisters Pam Nichols-Parsons of Penrose, Colorado; Connie Bell of Penrose and numerous grandchildren. A private graveside service with military honors will be held at Mt. Vale cemetery at a later date.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Feb. 15, 2019