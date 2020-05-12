Dennis Reese was born to Edna and Troy Reese in San Diego, California on March 20, 1955. He was the youngest of five children and a beloved brother and uncle. He graduated from Ramona High School, Point Loma Nazarene University, and received his Master of Divinity from Iliff School of Theology in Denver. Rev. Reese served as a United Methodist pastor for over 33 years in various churches in Montana and Colorado. He acted as Chairperson to the Yellowstone Conference Camping Board and led the Conference Council on Youth Ministries for many years. Dennis was also very active in the "Walk to Emmaus" Community and served as the Spiritual Director for both men and women. He was a beloved pastor and friend to many. Struggling mightily with health issues, Dennis passed away on May 7, 2020 in Canon City, Colorado surrounded by family. Dennis Reese is survived by his siblings, Jean Reinschmidt, Joyce Craig, Dean Reese, and Sandy Briggs, as well as 14 nieces and nephews, and numerous great nieces and nephews, and close friends. Memorial services are pending. Condolences can be sent to the family in care of Joyce Craig, 3112 Glenwood Dr., Wylie, TX. 75098. Donations in memory of Rev. Dennis Reese can be made to a charity of your choice. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on May 12, 2020.