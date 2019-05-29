|
The world lost a beautiful human being on May 23, 2019. Denny was born in Orange, California on April 4, 1989. He and his family lived in Southern California until 2000 when they moved to Canon City, Colorado. Life in Colorado was full of joy as he entered McKinley school. He graduated in 2007 from Canon City High School. He loved the world, treasured every minute and never met a person he didn't like. His joy uplifted everyone who met him. Colorado was his home and farming his passion. Those that knew him called him farmer, artist, musician, philosopher, shredder, brother and friend. Also, he was a lover of life, of people and of the earth. He is survived by his beloved son, Denny Eligh Stately; his parents, Denny David Stately and Michelle Christine (Meredith) Stately; grandparents, Michael and Jeri (Province) Stately of Canon City, Sharon (Leighton) Meredith of California, and Denny Wilson of Montana; along with his aunts, uncles, and cousins from coast to coast adored him and called him their own. He left this world better than he found it, planting seeds of joy and love wherever he went. He adored his life as a farmer and his historic home. He left quietly as he desired. Love his memory as he loved yours. A celebration of life will be held at Stately Farms, 1607 Sherman Avenue, Canon City, CO on Saturday June 1, 2019 with open house from 1:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. This date also celebrates the 10th year of his son's birth. Denny E. Stately was truly the best gift his papa ever received. Overflow parking will be at Rouse Park and the Trolley will bring you to and from the farm. Please bring your musical instruments to join in the jam and your stories to share about this wonderful man. Many have asked "What can I do?" In honor of Denny W. Stately's legacy to his young son, we are planting seeds for the future by establishing a trust fund. If you would like to join us in an effort to help these seeds grow, donations may be made to the Denny W. Stately Legacy Fund at Pueblo Bank and Trust, 1400 Main Street, Cañon City, CO. 81212. 719-269-9100 Services have been entrusted to Holt Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on May 29, 2019