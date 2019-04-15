|
Diane Meese of Canon City passed away April 8, 2019. She was born in Wayne, Nebraska on February 23, 1944 to Edgar and Mildred (Simons) Meese. She Graduated from Canon City High School in 1962. She received a BA in Business from Colorado State University, Ft. Collins. She was employed by TWA airlines for 30 years where she began as a stewardess and climbed the ladder to a PR Executive for the company. She was a world traveler, an avid Rockies fan and loved her time spent at the family cabin in Twin Lakes Colorado. Diane is survived by her brother, Dennis Meese; niece, Carrie (Brad) Hanenberg; great-nephews, Zac Hanenberg and Blake Hanenberg; along with numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar and Mildred Meese; brother, Morris Meese and her sister-in-law, Carol Meese. Funeral service, 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019, Wilson Funeral Home, 1449 S. 9th Street, Canon City, CO., with reception to follow then a graveside service at Lakeside Cemetery. Services have been entrusted to Holt Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Apr. 15, 2019