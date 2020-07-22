Donald D'Arcangelis, born August 29, 1947 in Muskogee, OK, to John D'Arcangelis and Mary Louise (Davis) D'Arcangelis, passed away July 14, 2020 at his brother's home in Canon City, CO. Don attended Resada High School in Resada, CA prior to joining the Navy where he served as an Aerographer's mate on the USS Kitty Hawk. After the Navy, Don went on to graduate from Portland State College in Portland, OR and then traveled all over the world both for work and for fun. Don is survived by his brother, Roger D'Arcangelis and wife, Ann of Canon City, CO; nieces and nephews, Melissa (D'Arcangelis) Allen of Las Animas, CO, Shane Hale of Windsor, CO, Matthew Henry of Canon City, CO, Elaine (Henry) Stricklett of Penrose, CO, and Darlene (Henry) Brown of Rockingham, North Carolina; 9 great nieces and nephews and 5 great great nieces and nephews. Per Don's request, there will be no visitation. Graveside services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sangre de Cristo Hospice, 601 Greenwood Ave., Canon City, CO, 81212. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Donald D'Arcangelis, please visit our floral store https://www.valleymem orialfc.com/obituary/ Donald-DArcangelis/ sympathy.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store