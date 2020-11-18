Donald Harding, owner of 9th Street Radiator, passed away peacefully on September 18, 2020, from complications of COPD. He was born on June 28, 1955, in Orange, CA to Gerald and Helen Harding. He was proceeded in death by his parents, his brothers, Kenny and Denny, and his best friend, Jerry Saladino, all of who he greatly missed. He is survived by his wife, Cindy Harding; children, Joey Knowles (McKenzie Rogers), Krissy Knowles, Kelly (Roman) Gutierrez; his grandchildren, Kassidy Murray (Christian Henry), Kain Murray, Cora Chase, Cori Cheek, Jocelyn Knowles, Abagail Knowles, Xander Knowles, Kylee and Carter Rogers; his daughters, Carla Harding, Teri Randles; grandchildren, Cody and Courtney; his brother, Gary Harding; sister-in-laws, Karen Harding, Regina Riley Harding, and Faye Harding; his uncles, Tom (Lilian) Harding, and Ron (Barbara) Borg; his cousins, Randy (Gail) Harding, Steve Borg; numerous nieces and nephews and his best friend and mentor, Billy Sioux. He was a member of the Elks Lodge #610 for 25 years, and loved going and visiting with all his friends there, and volunteering his time for numerous events. We held a memorial BBQ in August, while he was still alive, so he could say good-bye to friends and family. He used to always sing "Welcome all my friends to the show that never ends, we are glad you could arrive, come inside, come inside." His wishes are to be cremated with a spreading of his ashes memorial party in Guffey, at a later date. He is already greatly missed.

