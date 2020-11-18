1/1
Donald Harding
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Harding, owner of 9th Street Radiator, passed away peacefully on September 18, 2020, from complications of COPD. He was born on June 28, 1955, in Orange, CA to Gerald and Helen Harding. He was proceeded in death by his parents, his brothers, Kenny and Denny, and his best friend, Jerry Saladino, all of who he greatly missed. He is survived by his wife, Cindy Harding; children, Joey Knowles (McKenzie Rogers), Krissy Knowles, Kelly (Roman) Gutierrez; his grandchildren, Kassidy Murray (Christian Henry), Kain Murray, Cora Chase, Cori Cheek, Jocelyn Knowles, Abagail Knowles, Xander Knowles, Kylee and Carter Rogers; his daughters, Carla Harding, Teri Randles; grandchildren, Cody and Courtney; his brother, Gary Harding; sister-in-laws, Karen Harding, Regina Riley Harding, and Faye Harding; his uncles, Tom (Lilian) Harding, and Ron (Barbara) Borg; his cousins, Randy (Gail) Harding, Steve Borg; numerous nieces and nephews and his best friend and mentor, Billy Sioux. He was a member of the Elks Lodge #610 for 25 years, and loved going and visiting with all his friends there, and volunteering his time for numerous events. We held a memorial BBQ in August, while he was still alive, so he could say good-bye to friends and family. He used to always sing "Welcome all my friends to the show that never ends, we are glad you could arrive, come inside, come inside." His wishes are to be cremated with a spreading of his ashes memorial party in Guffey, at a later date. He is already greatly missed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Nov. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 17, 2020
He will be missed by so many. Prayers of strength to his family in this difficult time.
Tracie Followell
Friend
November 17, 2020
So sorry to hear this sad news - I was lucky enough to be on a dart league team with Cindy and Donnie - so many good times and memories
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved