Donald Kwitek

Donald J. Kwitek departed this life on August 12, 2020 at the age of 86. He is survived by Frances A. Kwitek, his beloved wife of 62 years. Don was proud of his 10 children: Paul D. Kwitek of Portland, Oregon; Ann F. (John) Kosovich of Pueblo West, Colorado; Kathleen J. (Michael) Hawk of Pueblo West, Colorado; Michele M. (Michael) Smiley of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Mark B. Kwitek of Canon City, Colorado; Gregory E. (Margaret) Kwitek of Hutchinson, Minnesota; Christopher J. (Fay) Kwitek of McKinney, Texas; Douglas J. (Kristi) Kwitek of Pueblo West, Colorado; Sarah E. Kwitek of Canon City, Colorado; Benjamin J. Kwitek of Canon City, Colorado. Don also enjoyed the company of his 24 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Don was born in Green Bay, Wisconsin. He attended Catholic schools and graduated from Central Catholic High School. He then enrolled at St. Norbert College in De Pere, Wisconsin, where he met Fran, his future wife. His studies were delayed by his service in the United States Army where he was stationed in Guam and South Korea. Upon returning, Don received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Business. Don always had an entrepreneurial spirit. He started Soap Products Company in Green Bay, Wisconsin. This small business sold soaps, detergents and supplies from major companies such as Clorox, Dial and Proctor & Gamble. His customers included the coaches and players of his beloved Green Bay Packers. After building up the business, he sold the company and relocated to Colorado with his wife and growing family. He always appreciated the majestic Colorado mountains and the abundant sunshine. He traveled much of the Western United States as a regional sales manager for Roebic Laboratories before his retirement. In Colorado, Don and Fran lived in Loveland and Colorado Springs before settling in Canon City. Throughout his life, Don was passionate in his love for the United States of America. He deeply involved himself in political campaigns and supported hundreds of candidates and politicians across the country. He believed that freedom was a God-given right and that our Republic was founded for the happiness of Americans. He believed every life was a sacred gift worth protecting. Don was remarkably curious his entire life. He loved learning and always had questions for everyone he met. He loved talking with people and had a great sense of humor. He listened more than he spoke. He loved listening to his favorite talk show hosts on the radio and watching football. He was a voracious reader with books piled up in various rooms in the house. Although his formal education was in business, he enjoyed architecture, engineering, history, political science and cooking. He designed two of his own homes and was always thinking about new ideas. Perhaps it was his time working in Texas, but Don loved wearing a cowboy hat. He was even known to keep his hat on while playing tennis with his family and friends. Don lived a life of simplicity, faith, and moral conviction. He was kind, generous, and caring. He will be missed by his family, friends and everyone he met. Recitation of Rosary followed by Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday August 18, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 626 Aspen Dr. Colorado Springs, CO 80911. Burial will take place at Lakeside Cemetery 1008 Elm Ave, Canon City, CO 81212 August 18, 2020.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store