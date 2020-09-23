Donald Packard

1/1
Donald T. Packard, 91, Cañon City resident of 60 years, passed away September 19, 2020. Don was born in Manitou Springs, Colorado on June 8, 1929 to Harvey and Freeda (VanBuskirk) Packard. For generations, Cañon City residents have known Don as the long-time voice behind Canon City High School's football and basketball games, coining the well-known CCHS battle cry: "On your feet, Tiger fans!", a beloved tradition which is still carried on today. In addition to announcing high school games for many years, Don held a Master's Degree in education and served as a music teacher and school principal. He was a two-time Blossom Festival Grand Marshall, choir director for local churches, schools, the Sweet Adelines and was a member of the Fremont Civic Choir. Don held a seat on Cañon City Council and served as Mayor for two terms. He was a member of the Lions' Club, Cañon City Recreation District Board and the St. Thomas More Hospital Board. A proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps, Don bravely served in the Korean conflict. Don was a man of faith and through the years attended the Presbyterian, Methodist and Christian Family Fellowship Churches in Canon City. He is survived by his children, Ken (Thana) Packard, Debra (Sam) Vance, Carol (Dave) Pedotto, Rick (Angie) Packard; grandchildren, Mandi, Yoshio, Valerie, Michael, Brian, Kim, Samantha, Jamison, Kelly, Dominic, Cristi, Jessica, Lindsay, Autumn, Anabel; 20 great-grandchildren, numerous extended family members, colleagues and many friends. Don was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Myrna Jean (Gibbons) Packard, in 2014 and son, Steven Lynn Packard, in 1985. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Don's memorial service will be live-streamed at 10am Friday, September 25 on YouTube at "Holt Family Funeral Live Stream" with private inurnment at Lakeside Cemetery. Memorial cards will be received by Holt Family Funeral Home, 806 Macon Ave., Canon City, CO 81212. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Don's name to the Cañon City High School Performing Arts Department, 1333 College Ave., Canon City, CO 81212. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Sep. 23, 2020.
