|
|
Don was born to Theodore and Etta Werthman on July 19. 1928 in Cherokee, Iowa. Don was left with the responsibilities of running the family farm and caring for his younger siblings at the age of 13 after his father passed away. Don married Joyce J. Hansen on February 1, 1951. Don and Joyce worked hard together on the farm. Don also worked as a farm implement mechanic. Don could fix and build anything. In the summer of 1964, they moved to Colorado Springs with their 5 children for a job opportunity as a service manager with Colorado Springs Equipment Company (International). In 1974, Don accepted a management position (Heavy Equipment Manager) with El Paso County DOT and after 20 years of service retired in 1994. During their 33 years in Colorado Springs, they enjoyed square dancing, camping and fishing. Don loved living in Colorado. Don enjoyed riding his horses through his lifetime until a diagnosis of Parkinson's in 2011. Don and Joyce purchased a home on an acreage outside of Florence in 1997, enjoying the beautiful views of the Wet Mountains and Pikes Peak. Don embraced the quiet and peaceful surroundings of his home. He enjoyed making property improvements, tinkering in his work shop, growing tomatoes in his greenhouse and tending his rose garden. Don had a hay field in Penrose and felt at home as he kept the hay equipment and tractors in top condition and putting up hay. Don is survived by his children, Janice (Ray), Linda (Wayne), Mark, Paul and Monica(Jim), brother Bob and sister Elaine, his 9 grandchildren, whom he positively influenced with his incredible work ethic and honesty and 8 great grandchildren. Don was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers and a sister. Harwood Funeral Home is entrusted with services.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on July 30, 2019