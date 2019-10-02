|
|
Donna Ireland Chappell passed away peacefully at the hospital after a short illness, on September 28, 2019. Donna was born in Fort Morgan, Colorado on September 4, 1931 to Oscar and Marjorie (McCullough) Ireland. The family moved to Cañon City in 1935, where she grew up and went to school, through Cañon City High School graduating in 1949. She attended one year at University of Colorado in Boulder, then was employed at the Pueblo Army Depot in Pueblo for a few years. Donna was best known for her helpfulness while working for 30 years for the First National Bank in Cañon City, where she was named the first woman bank officer ever given that title in the bank.. She also later worked with the Fremont County Credit Union, where she made many friends and customers who remember her fondly. She was active in the community by joining the Altrusa Club, where she was elected president, the Fremont Concert Series Group, as secretary, and Cañon City Chamber of Commerce volunteer and office staff. Donna is survived by her sister, Carol Ireland McNew, her daughter, Ronda (Allen) Locke, Grandson Mark (Lindsay) McCoy, and granddaughter Stacey (Keith) Westrick. She also has six great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews who will miss her. A special neighbor, Bill Jermance was a great help and supporter. Donna will be remembered by all her neighbors as the lady who walked up to five miles a day for many years, until she was 87. She was an avid crossword puzzles and cryptograms worker, as well as playing the piano for pleasure. She was noted for her handwork her crochet pieces and embroidery were prized by all who received a gift from her. She won top prize at the Colorado State Fair for her crocheted bedspread. No services will be held, at her request, as well as no flowers. She will be interred at Lakeside Cemetery, with her father, mother and many other relatives. Services have been entrusted to Holt Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Oct. 2, 2019