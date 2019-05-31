|
Donna Evelyn (Hall) Coleman of Howard passed away May 28 at age 93. Mrs. Coleman lived in Southern Colorado all her life and was from a proud pioneer family. Donna was born to George and Edith Hall, October 21, 1925, at the family homestead in Wetmore, Colorado. Her ancestors helped settle the region. Grandparents Gus and Kate Hall arrived in the 1890s and Grandfather Jacob Betts arrived in the 1870s. Donna graduated from Custer County High School in 1943 and married her high school sweetheart, Thomas "Gene" Coleman, after he returned from the war. Together they leave behind three children: Sheryl Coleman of Scottsdale, AZ; Larry (Cathy) Coleman of Canon City, CO; and Kimberly (Robert) Burns of Leesburg, VA. Gene preceded her in death in 2014. They are also survived by five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was a member of the Pleasant Valley Club for 50 years and held every office. She was particularly proud to be instrumental in raising funds for and building the Howard Hall. She donated many books to help start the community library at the Howard Firehouse. Donna was a skilled candy maker and created delicious fudges, mints, caramels and suckers. Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 3 at 11AM at the Cotopaxi Church.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on May 31, 2019