Donna Marie Lyons
1951 - 2020
Donna Marie Lyons died peacefully with her family by her side Nov. 12, 2020 in Cañon City after experiencing brief, unexpected medical complications. Donna was born to John and Dorothy (DeVivier) Prather on Aug. 12, 1951 at St. Thomas More Hospital. She attended Cañon City schools and graduated from Cañon City High School in 1970. Growing up, she enjoyed taking part in 4-H, collecting ceramic dogs and playing basketball until dark with her brother. She lived nearly her entire life on the same property where she grew up, close to where her grandparents grew their fruit orchard in Lincoln Park. She spent many hours with her siblings and cousins picking apples and playing outdoors. She later worked for several years at Hilltop Market and then at the St. Thomas More Hospital dietary department where she retired after 25 years. After she retired, she spent the last five years with her husband, Ronald Lyons, simply enjoying a peaceful life. They were married Feb. 14, 2003 and were each other's rocks and daily sources of strength. Donna enjoyed watching the Denver Broncos, sending cards to loved ones, collecting M&M memorabilia and spending time with her family. Donna is survived by her husband; her children, Carie (Corey) Canterbury, Paul Nelson and Traci (Jeff Kuhn) Nelson; step-son, Jason Lyons; her grandchildren, Owen Canterbury, Kayelan (Adam) Taylor, Collin Canterbury, Anthony (Keely Carriger) Hawley, Madison Nelson and Nathan Nelson; her brother, Dennis (Cindy Warren) Prather; her sister, Vivian (Herb) Cohagan; special cousins, Jim Mullins and Terry Brechlin; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members. She was preceded in death by her parents, along with several aunts, uncles and cousins. Anyone who would like to make a donation in Donna's memory may do so to the Orchard of Hope Foundation or the American Cancer Society. A private celebration of life will be held by her family at a later date. Online condolences may be made at holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Nov. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
November 15, 2020
I met Donna in 1997 when I worked at St Thomas More. She was the friendliest most helpful one there. I will always cherish the friendship we continued through the years. RIP Donna.
Karen Brown
Friend
November 15, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Barb Millis
November 14, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you all return to life's routine, may you all continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
You will be missed Aunt Donna, fly high with the Angels ❤ Love you all
Melissa (Millis) Jonio
Family
