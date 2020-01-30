|
|
Donna passed away January 28, 2020 at Skyline Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Canon City, CO. Donna was born October 13, 1932 in Salida, CO to Elmer and Agnes Burkard Squire of Hillside, CO. She and her sister, Dianne, had a very happy childhood on the family ranch at Hillside, CO. Donna married her high school sweetheart, Marvin Garrett. After 47 years of marriage, they divorced, and she wed Samuel Ted Thomas. Preceding Donna in death are both husbands, her sister, both parents, and her grandson Scott. Donna is survived by Vicki (Eddie) Graves of Boise, ID, Valori (Julius) Romero of Brush, CO, Marvin Paul Garrett (Laurel) of Cotopaxi, CO and Andrea (Brian) Ray of Pueblo, CO and stepdaughter Debra Hood of Canon City, CO. She is also survived by her grandchildren George (Ed) Graves III, Justin Graves, Stefani Williams, Ronda Baca, Ryan Garrett, Gabrielle Skubal, Daniel Skubal, Tali Endsley and Rachel Eggleston; 10 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. After a long career, Donna retired from Department of Corrections. Donna was a member of Christ Episcopal Church, Canon City, CO and was involved with Fremont County Cattlewomen's. She enjoyed listening to classical music, attending operas in Santa Fe, NM, flowers especially wildflowers, and going to the Owl for a beer and sandwich with family and friends. She was also a talented watercolor artist. The family would like to thank Skyline Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Sangre De Cristo Hospice for their love, compassion and excellent care in Donna's last few days. A celebration of her life will be held Friday, January 31, 2020, 11:00AM at Christ Episcopal Church. A short reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Alzheimer's Research or Sangre De Cristo Hospice.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Jan. 30, 2020