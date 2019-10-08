Home

Doris Black Obituary
Doris Louise Black was born October 29, 1922 in Mt. Dora, New Mexico to Henry Zinck and Ersie Whitefield. She passed away peacefully on July 29, 2019 in Canon City, CO. She married Eugene (Gene) Black on June 14, 1942 in Clayton, New Mexico in the Church of Christ. Doris and Gene had no children. She is survived by her brother J.D. Zinck of Lubbock, Texas. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, one sister Wanda Bosco and one brother Louis Zinck. Doris and Gene Black owned and operated a trucking company. D & E Trucking, contracted to the United States Postal Service from 1976 to their retirement in 2006. A Memorial Service will be held on October 12, 2019 at 11:00AM at the Church of Christ, 1728 Franklin Ave, Canon City, CO
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Oct. 8, 2019
