Mom past away April 16, 2020; She went to a better place on this day. Born Jan 1, 1928 to Gilbert Sherlock & Carmelita (White)Sherlock Mom was preceded in death by her husband Robert, her brothers Francis, Merlin, Royce, her sisters Ruth, Laura Bell & her grandson Ryan Deppe. Mom was a practicing Catholic, loved the Lord and loved her family. When mom was delt lemons she always made lemonade. She found a bit of good in all situations. She grew up in St Francis KS on the family farm. She was the oldest of 7 children 4 boys 3 girls. As a child Mom helped work the farm, fed the livestock, milked cows by hand, raised chickens to eat, gathered chicken eggs. The family grew their own vegetables and mom helped her dad butcher and cut meat. They truly lived off the farm. She washed clothes in a tub with scrub board.Her brothers worked planting, irrigating, and harvesting of the crops in the fields. She attended Catholic high school at Mount St. Gertrude In Boulder, CO. Mom Met our father Robert Deppe and married February 3, 1948 They had 4 children Dan, Doug, Joan, and Jim. Mom fostered, babysit many children & she did ironing for extra money. Later she worked at St Scholastica girls high school in canon city. From there she moved on to Colorado veterans nursing home in Florence & she retired from there as a CNA. Mom and dad were snowbirds and had their trailer at Apache Junction, Arizona. they had many good years there. Mom is survived by her brother Pete in Saint Francis Kansas by her children Dan Deppe,Doug Deppe spouse Cindy, Joan Gudall spouse Larry and Jim Deppe Mom had 5 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. We love her and we will miss her. Mass and celebration of life service pending St Benedicts Catholic Church Florence Colorado Arrangements entrusted to Harwood Funeral Home.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Apr. 21, 2020