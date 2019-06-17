|
Dorothy Alice Macklin was born July 6, 1925 and died at the age of 93 on May 20, 2019 in Cañon City, CO. She was born to Emil and Pearl (Nichols) Hubele in McPherson, KS. She married Wilbur "Mack" Macklin on December 24, 1944 in Gypsum, KS. Known to friends and family as Dot and her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren as G'ma. Mrs. Macklin was passionate about life; her contagious joy & laughter touched the hearts of many. She believed in serving her community & loved the younger generations. Growing up on a large farm in Kansas, Dorothy was no stranger to hard work. She was a 'Rosie the Riveter' during WWII, school teacher, telephone operator, secretary, cashier, egg candler, cook, newspaper distribution manager & church organist. She was a member & deacon at The United Presbyterian Church in Cañon City, Church Women United, Sweet Adelines Barbershop Group, Cañon City Music Club, Green Thumb Garden & Hobby Club and Circle Beth. She loved sewing, created quilts for family, patients in nursing homes and hospice, clothing for African children and care bags for migrant workers. She is survived by her brother, Fred (Joan) Hubele of South Bend, IN; son, Barry Macklin of Cañon City; seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sons, Dennis and Bob Macklin; sisters, Rozina Base and Clarice Pruett; brother, Robert Hubele; and great-great grandson, Noah Macklin. Memorial service will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, 2 p.m. at the Sheldon Jackson Event Center located at 701 Macon Avenue in Cañon City with Pastor Maurie Campbell officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Historic Church Conservancy of Fremont County, 701 Macon Avenue, Cañon City, Colorado 81212, Fremont Regional Hospice, 1439 Main St., Cañon City, CO 81212 or at www.stjude.org. Services have been entrusted to Wilson Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on June 17, 2019