|
|
Drew Browning Cronk passed away on January 28, 2020, after a hard-fought battle with recurring cancer. He was born in Canon City on February 13, 1947, to A.J. and Josephine (Browning) Cronk. Drew attended Canon City schools and graduated from Canon City High in 1965. On February 17, 1968, he married Patricia Diane Berta, the love of his life, at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Canon City. Together they raised two children. Drew was a beloved husband, a cherished dad, an adored Papa, a sweet brother, and a good friend. Drew's life was tough at times but also very blessed. He was a proud veteran, serving in the Army in Vietnam. He worked hard, from the Royal Gorge Bridge in high school to Berta Brothers Transportation to the Department of Corrections, and instilled that ethic in his kids. He was a terrific athlete who loved watching sports: football, baseball, and golf. He especially loved playing a round at Shadow Hills with his favorite partners: his dad, his kids, or his grandson. Drew's sense of humor was the best, and his family will continue to laugh at his funny stories. Drew will be missed by his wife Pat and their kids and grandkids: Drew Michael & Wendy Cronk of Tucson, Arizona, and their children Ashtyn (Cam) and Josh; and Kristen & Greg Johnson and their daughters Presley and Joie of Pueblo West. Drew is survived by his sisters Lynn (Arlo) Robb and Gail Croasdell and by many brothers- and sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews. Private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sangre de Cristo Hospice at 1207 Pueblo Blvd. Way, Pueblo, Colorado 81005. Arrangements entrusted to Holt Family Funeral Home. Online condolences,www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Jan. 30, 2020