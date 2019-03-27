|
On Wednesday March 20th Duane Hupp loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, & Great Grandfather went to be with the Lord at age 84. Duane was born on May 18th, 1934 in Bloomfield NE to William & Alice Hupp. In December 1957 he married Ruth. They raised 2 daughters Deborah & Rebecca, and 4 sons Daniel, Russell, Theodore, & Douglas. He started working on bicycles when he was 8 years old, was a mechanic, and he served in the Navy on the USS Valley Forge air craft carrier. He received his degree in teaching with a bachelor's in industrial arts from the University of Southern Colorado in 1969 and taught for a little over 20 years in the state of Colorado. Duane had a passion for working with his hands and a hobby for cars, especially Chevy Corvairs. He also had a passion for teaching and sharing his knowledge & skills with others. He was a man with a list of talents and expertise and was happiest tinkering and working on engines or small motors. His personality was infectious, and he had a kind compassionate heart. Duane was preceded in death by his parents William & Alice, brother Gene, & sister Janet. He is survived by his wife of 61 years Ruth, sister MaryJo, 6 children, 12 grandchildren, & 8 great grandchildren. He will also be fondly remembered by several nieces and nephews. Cremation Memorial Service will be held Friday March 29th, 2019 at Pikes Peak National Cemetery at 2PM.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Mar. 27, 2019