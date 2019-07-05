|
DuWayne Lee Meisner was born on June 4, 1980, and left us on June 28, 2019. DuWayne was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother Clara Graham, maternal grandparents Alfred and Eldene Schloredt. DuWayne is survived by his parents Jim and Jolene Meisner, brother Bryan Meisner, his son and the love of his life Avery Quade Meisner, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, dear friends Butler and Augustina, Alan and Rachel, Justin, and by all his close friends. DuWayne was born in Pueblo Colorado and survived a serious bout of spinal meningitis very soon after his birth. He was a 1999 graduate of Canon City High School. DuWayne build a career as a parts and counter sales person. He currently was in his dream job as a Counter Sales Parts Manager for Winsupply in Pueblo, Colorado. If you needed something, DuWayne could find it for you. He not only could find the item, but tell you the part number, who made it, and where was the best place to buy it. Google and the internet belonged to DuWayne. DuWayne was the people's choice of friends. He had friends everywhere, everyone knew DuWayne. His smile and character were infectious. It was difficult to not like and love him. DuWayne always found a special way to take care of each of his friends. If he knew you had a problem, he was there to help you. DuWayne had a simple love for live and walked through life on his own path. DuWayne was the kid chasing butterflies in the outfield of a baseball game. DuWayne's passion in life was cooking for his son, family, and his friends. If there was a new cooking utensil, he had one. Cooking for his friends on the flat grill or BBQ grill was DuWayne's way of bringing friends to his back yard for an afternoon of fun, food, spirits and a roaring fire in the fire pit. The love of his life was his buddy Avery. They were inseparable like two peas in a pod or a tick on a dog. If you saw one of them, you saw the other. They experienced life together. We should all remember and learn how DuWayne walked through life with such ease. He had his life problems, but he rarely showed it. While the brightness that he brought to our lives has dimmed, the memories he gave us will last forever. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Harwood Funeral Home, 516 North 10 th Street, in his hometown of Canon City, Colorado. Following the service, there will be celebration of life for Duwayne's time with us at his home on 816 South 5 th Street. Food, snacks and drinks will be provided.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record from July 5 to July 6, 2019