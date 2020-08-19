Dylan Miller

Dylan Matthew Miller, 25, was born in Canon City, Colorado on April 17, 1995 to Steve and Cindi and welcomed home by his two brothers, Jeremy and Colton. Later in Dylan's life, he was blessed with two additional parents, Daniel and Stephanie who loved him as their own, and two sisters, Megan and Ashley. Dylan left this world on August 12, 2020. He was a surprise gift from God and loved by everyone who knew him. Dylan grew up being called Pickle and Cooker Man. But his most favorite title was "Uncle Dyl". Dylan loved his nephews, nieces and little cousins more than anything in the world. He loved to cook, drink coffee, and had an amazing work ethic. He loved road trips with his Grandma, Grandpa, and aunts and had a passion for traveling. Dylan loved all animals. He loved the outdoors, especially camping, fishing, and hunting with his Dad, brothers, and Grandpa Larry. Recently, he fell in love with backpacking. He had an amazing kindness for everyone and everything. We always knew he would be an amazing partner and father. Dylan attended Elementary, Middle and most of High School in Florence. He graduated from Goal Academy in Pueblo in 2014. Dylan loved working at Starbucks (it helped his coffee addiction) and most recently Rouse Park. Dylan is survived by his parents, Cindi and Daniel Selvage and Steve and Stephanie Miller; brothers, Jeremy (Cheryl) Miller, Colton (Kaitlynn) Miller; sisters, Megan (Ty) Evans and Ashley (Zane Groom) Selvage; nephews, Kaiden and Greyson Miller; nieces, Cora Miller, Lily Evans and Sadie Miller; grandparents, Janice and Scott Hobson, Larry (Cheryl) Schmidt, Doris Miller and Glendle (Margaret) Miller; great-grandfather, James Hobson; aunts, Amanda (Justin) Cesar and Lauren (Adam) Snell; uncles, Aaron Miller, Brian Miller, and Justin (Thea) Schmidt; cousins, Tigh and Kylie Snell, Rylan and Cassidy Cesar, Wyatt Miller, and Tucker, Wesley and Evelyn Schmidt, to whom Dylan was more like an uncle than a cousin, along with many other family members and friends who will miss him. A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Pathfinder Park in Florence, Colorado. Interment at a later date in Rosita, Colorado. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Humane Society of Fremont County. Services entrusted to Holt Family Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

